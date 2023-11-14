Tuesday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) squaring off at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 83-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 83, Western Michigan 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-23.4)

Northwestern (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan Performance Insights

Western Michigan was 212th in the country last season with 69.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 290th with 74 points allowed per contest.

With 33.4 rebounds per game, the Broncos ranked 79th in college basketball. They ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Last year Western Michigan ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.7 per game.

The Broncos, who were 217th in college basketball with 12.2 turnovers per game, forced 9.3 turnovers per contest, which was sixth-worst in the nation.

The Broncos made 8.1 threes per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from downtown.

Western Michigan gave up 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.1% three-point percentage (313th-ranked).

Western Michigan took 58.4% two-pointers and 41.6% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 68.2% were two-pointers and 31.8% were three-pointers.

