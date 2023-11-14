The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents.

From an offensive standpoint, Northern Illinois ranks 86th in the FBS with 24.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 47th in points allowed (325 points allowed per contest). With 391 total yards per game on offense, Western Michigan ranks 65th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 397.5 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Western Michigan Northern Illinois 391 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (92nd) 397.5 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (27th) 168.1 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (62nd) 222.9 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (103rd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (80th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (89th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has put up 1,200 passing yards, or 120 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.3% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 886 yards on 162 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has compiled 414 yards on 110 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's 623 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 66 receptions on 96 targets with one touchdown.

Blake Bosma has 17 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Leroy Thomas' 45 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,799 pass yards for Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 914 rushing yards on 155 carries with seven touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has collected 305 yards on 60 carries, scoring three times.

Trayvon Rudolph's leads his squad with 441 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 313 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Grayson Barnes has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 16 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 29.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

