Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
A pair of MAC teams square off when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-4)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|54.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.
- Northern Illinois has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.