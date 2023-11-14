A pair of MAC teams square off when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: DeKalb, Illinois
  • Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Northern Illinois (-4) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 54.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Western Michigan has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.
  • Northern Illinois has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
  • The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

