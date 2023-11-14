The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) are favored by 4 points when they play host to the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) in MAC action on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.

Northern Illinois ranks 91st in total offense (356.9 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (325.0 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Western Michigan is putting up 391.0 total yards per contest (65th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS defensively (397.5 total yards given up per game).

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -4 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Western Michigan Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Broncos are gaining 424.7 yards per game (-23-worst in college football) and allowing 398.3 (88th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Broncos are scoring 33.3 points per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and giving up 23.0 (101st).

In its past three games, Western Michigan has thrown for 264.0 yards per game (54th in the nation), and given up 256.3 in the air (-76-worst).

The Broncos are 108th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (160.7), and 14th-worst in rushing yards given up (142.0).

The Broncos have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 1-2 overall.

Western Michigan has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3.

In Western Michigan's 10 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (70%).

Western Michigan has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has recored 1,200 passing yards, or 120.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.3% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jalen Buckley has run for 886 yards on 162 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has totaled 414 yards on 110 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 623 receiving yards on 66 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Blake Bosma has caught 17 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Leroy Thomas has racked up 284 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Marshawn Kneeland has collected 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 47 tackles.

Aaron Wofford, Western Michigan's tackle leader, has 60 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Keni-H Lovely has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 42 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

