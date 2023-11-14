The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) play in a game with no set line at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Where: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

Against the spread, the Broncos were 9-18-0 last season.

Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-18-0 mark from Western Michigan.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 137.6 62.8 136.8 134.0 Western Michigan 69.9 137.6 74.0 136.8 142.6

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos averaged 7.1 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Wildcats allowed (62.8).

When it scored more than 62.8 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-9 against the spread and 7-11 overall.

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0

Western Michigan vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Western Michigan 13-5 Home Record 7-7 7-4 Away Record 1-15 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

