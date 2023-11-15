The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a Big Ten team in play.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Peter's Peacocks at Illinois Fighting Illini 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 B1G+ Northwestern Wildcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall Pirates 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - North Dakota State Bison at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 -

