The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-17.5) 145.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Michigan put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Chippewas covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 19 Bulls games last season hit the over.

