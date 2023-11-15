The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Ohio sports the 107th-ranked offense this year (21.6 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 15.1 points allowed per game. Central Michigan is posting 24.1 points per game on offense this season (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.7 points per game (105th-ranked) on defense.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Central Michigan Ohio 346.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (103rd) 415.0 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.2 (5th) 163.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.2 (97th) 182.8 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.9 (88th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (56th) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (60th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,542 yards on 138-of-240 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 369 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Marion Lukes has run for 601 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 24 catches, totaling 239 yards.

Myles Bailey has totaled 369 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has totaled 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 428 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has put together a 347-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 41 targets.

Tyson Davis' 33 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,777 passing yards for Ohio, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 196 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 134 times for 564 yards (56.4 per game), scoring six times.

O'Shaan Allison has collected 389 yards on 117 carries, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 44 catches for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Miles Cross has caught 37 passes for 461 yards (46.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ty Walton has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 32 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

