The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Central Michigan is a 10-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 46.5.

On defense, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 15.1 points per game. The offense ranks 107th (21.6 points per game). Central Michigan ranks 87th in the FBS with 24.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.7 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Ohio vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -10 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

Central Michigan Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Chippewas are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 375.0 yards per game (-54-worst in college football) and allowing 444.7 (16th-worst).

In their past three games, the Chippewas are putting up 27.3 points per game (20th-worst in college football), and allowing 31.0 per game (-50-worst).

In its past three games, Central Michigan has thrown for 160.7 yards per game (-78-worst in the country), and conceded 244.0 in the air (-52-worst).

In their past three games, the Chippewas have rushed for 214.3 yards per game (29th in college football), and allowed 200.7 on the ground (-81-worst).

The Chippewas have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

Central Michigan has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 10 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Central Michigan games have gone over the point total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

Central Michigan has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

Central Michigan is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has racked up 1,542 yards (154.2 yards per game) while completing 57.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 369 yards with nine touchdowns.

Marion Lukes has carried the ball 114 times for 601 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 239 yards.

Myles Bailey has rushed for 369 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has racked up 428 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Parker has recorded 347 receiving yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Tyson Davis' 33 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Maurice White has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Trey Jones, Central Michigan's top tackler, has 40 tackles and one interception this year.

Dakota Cochran has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

