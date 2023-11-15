MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
MAC teams are in action for six games in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green +10 against Toledo as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup.
Best Week 12 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green +10 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 2.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) -9.5 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 16.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ohio -10 vs. Central Michigan
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 14.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 MAC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Kent State vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals
- Projected Total: 46.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 40.5 - Buffalo vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Total: 45.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 39 - Akron vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Projected Total: 43.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 14
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|9-1 (6-0 MAC)
|35.9 / 19.7
|439.3 / 323.9
|Miami (OH)
|8-2 (5-1 MAC)
|28.7 / 17.1
|345.4 / 322.5
|Ohio
|7-3 (4-2 MAC)
|21.6 / 15.1
|339.1 / 266.2
|Bowling Green
|6-4 (4-2 MAC)
|25.1 / 24.0
|317.0 / 328.5
|Buffalo
|3-7 (3-3 MAC)
|23.0 / 28.2
|321.1 / 370.9
|Central Michigan
|5-5 (3-3 MAC)
|24.1 / 30.7
|346.6 / 415.0
|Western Michigan
|4-6 (3-3 MAC)
|27.4 / 32.3
|391.0 / 397.5
|Northern Illinois
|4-6 (3-3 MAC)
|24.2 / 22.7
|356.9 / 325.0
|Eastern Michigan
|4-6 (2-4 MAC)
|19.0 / 25.0
|260.1 / 394.1
|Ball State
|3-7 (2-4 MAC)
|17.0 / 27.3
|294.4 / 348.0
|Akron
|2-8 (1-5 MAC)
|15.4 / 28.1
|283.7 / 331.8
|Kent State
|1-9 (0-6 MAC)
|14.6 / 34.4
|278.3 / 387.3
