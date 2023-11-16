Can we anticipate Christian Fischer scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:47 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.