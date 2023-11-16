For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Larkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Larkin has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

Larkin's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:34 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:52 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:31 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

