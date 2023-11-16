Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- Walman has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Walman has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Walman's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|23:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
