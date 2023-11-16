Can we count on Joe Veleno lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440

Veleno stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.

Veleno has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 27.8% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:37 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:32 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:44 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

