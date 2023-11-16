AFC North foes match up when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

Ravens vs. Bengals Insights

The Ravens put up 5.7 more points per game (27) than the Bengals give up (21.3).

Cincinnati averages 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than Baltimore gives up (15.7).

The Ravens rack up 21.3 fewer yards per game (362.7), than the Bengals allow per matchup (384).

Cincinnati collects 301.7 yards per game, 28.1 more yards than the 273.6 Baltimore gives up.

This season, the Ravens run for 18.7 more yards per game (154.9) than the Bengals allow per outing (136.2).

This year Cincinnati rushes for 25.7 fewer yards per game (74.8) than Baltimore allows (100.5).

The Ravens have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 18 takeaways.

Cincinnati has eight giveaways this season, while Baltimore has 15 takeaways.

Ravens Home Performance

In home games, the Ravens put up 30 points per game and concede 14.6. That's more than they score overall (27), but less than they give up (15.7).

The Ravens' average yards gained (390.6) and conceded (291.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 362.7 and 273.6, respectively.

Baltimore accumulates 221.4 passing yards per game in home games (13.6 more than its overall average), and concedes 191 at home (17.9 more than overall).

The Ravens' average yards rushing at home (169.2) is higher than their overall average (154.9). And their average yards allowed at home (100.2) is lower than overall (100.5).

In home games, the Ravens convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 34.5% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (44.1%) and allow (36.4%) overall.

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Arizona W 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 Seattle W 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Cleveland L 33-31 FOX 11/16/2023 Cincinnati - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC

Bengals Away Performance

In road games, the Bengals put up 17.8 points per game and give up 22. That's less than they score overall (20.2), and more than they allow (21.3).

On the road, the Bengals accumulate 283.3 yards per game and concede 376. That's less than they gain (301.7) and allow (384) overall.

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and allowed (217.5) away from home are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.

The Bengals accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game away from home (18.7 more than their overall average), and concede 158.5 in road games (22.3 more than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in road games (26.1%) is lower than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (44.7%) is higher than overall (43.1%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

