Here's a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (6-7) at Avicii Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Czarnik C Questionable Undisclosed Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Robby Fabbri C Questionable Lower Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artem Zub D Questionable Undisclosed Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Mark Kastelic C Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Location: ,

, Arena: Avicii Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).

Detroit gives up 3.3 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +6.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

Red Wings vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5

