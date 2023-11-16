How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Avicii Arena.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSDET to watch as the Senators and the Red Wings square off.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|Red Wings
|5-2 DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 49 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 17th in the league.
- The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|15
|5
|12
|17
|8
|10
|51.9%
|Alex DeBrincat
|15
|10
|5
|15
|10
|9
|20%
|Moritz Seider
|15
|1
|10
|11
|8
|4
|-
|J.T. Compher
|15
|3
|8
|11
|7
|3
|46.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|15
|5
|6
|11
|7
|6
|0%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have allowed 44 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Senators' 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Senators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|13
|3
|14
|17
|18
|9
|49.5%
|Claude Giroux
|13
|5
|9
|14
|7
|7
|62.6%
|Mathieu Joseph
|13
|4
|9
|13
|6
|6
|40%
|Jakob Chychrun
|13
|5
|7
|12
|22
|4
|-
|Brady Tkachuk
|13
|8
|4
|12
|10
|6
|51.9%
