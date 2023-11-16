The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) battle the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (63.2) than the Penguins allowed their opponents to score (59.5).
  • When Western Michigan allowed fewer than 67.2 points last season, it went 9-4.
  • Last year, the Penguins recorded only 1.9 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Broncos gave up (69.1).
  • When Youngstown State put up more than 69.1 points last season, it went 11-1.

Western Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ DePaul L 77-53 Wintrust Arena
11/10/2023 @ Georgia State L 71-58 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/16/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 Campbell - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 UNC Asheville - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

