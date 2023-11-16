Thursday's contest that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) against the Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-45 in favor of Western Michigan, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Broncos' most recent outing was a 71-58 loss to Georgia State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Youngstown State 45

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos' -173 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (294th in college basketball).

In MAC games, Western Michigan averaged 2.3 fewer points (60.9) than overall (63.2) in 2022-23.

The Broncos scored more points at home (67.3 per game) than away (59.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Western Michigan gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (74.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.