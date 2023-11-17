The Detroit Pistons, Alec Burks included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 126-120 loss to the Hawks (his most recent game) Burks put up 16 points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Burks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the league last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per contest last year (best in the NBA).

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, second in the NBA in that category.

Alec Burks vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 16 4 0 1 0 0 2 11/27/2022 25 17 2 0 1 0 0

