The Detroit Pistons (2-10) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) after losing four road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 118 - Pistons 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 8.5)

Cavaliers (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-10.8)

Cavaliers (-10.8) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pistons (5-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 5.3% more often than the Cavaliers (4-7-0) this year.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Detroit puts up as an 8.5-point underdog.

Detroit and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 66.7% of the time this season (eight out of 12). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (six out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-9, while the Cavaliers are 3-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively the Pistons are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA (110.6 points per game). Defensively they are 19th (115.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Detroit is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (46.1 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (41.3).

This season the Pistons are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 28 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the league in committing them (16.7 per game). And it is fourth-worst in forcing them (12 per game).

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown, the Pistons are 24th and 14th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.