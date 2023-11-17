The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 126-120 loss versus the Hawks, Stewart totaled 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Stewart's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+112)

Over 8.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Looking to bet on one or more of Stewart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.2 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23.0 per game last season, ranking them first in the NBA.

On defense, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, second in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 28 9 7 3 1 1 1 11/4/2022 24 6 4 1 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.