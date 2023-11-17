For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is J.T. Compher a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:37 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

