Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Joe Veleno find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Veleno stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Veleno has zero points on the power play.
- Veleno's shooting percentage is 27.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.