The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Long Beach State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Long Beach State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-14.5) 160.5 -1400 +825 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-14.5) 160.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Wolverines games hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.

Long Beach State covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last year, 15 of the Beach's games hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Michigan much lower (27th in the country) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

