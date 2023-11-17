Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (3-0) and Long Beach State Beach (1-2) matching up at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 87-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 87, Long Beach State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-15.3)

Michigan (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Michigan Performance Insights

On offense, Michigan was the 134th-ranked team in the country (73.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 159th (69.6 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Wolverines were 52nd in the nation in rebounds (34.1 per game) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1).

At 12.2 assists per game last year, Michigan was 249th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Wolverines were 134th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.7) last year. They were 122nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Michigan was 100th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 61st in 3-point percentage defensively (31.7%) last season.

Michigan attempted 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of Michigan's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.9% were 2-pointers.

