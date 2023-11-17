The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.

Last year, the Spartans averaged only three more points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Michigan State had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Butler put together a 12-1 straight up record in games it shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

When Butler gave up fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan State played better in home games last season, averaging 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.

When playing at home, Michigan State made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to when playing on the road (40.3%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Butler scored 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (61.1).

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

Butler made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule