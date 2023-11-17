The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games Michigan State shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 357th.

Last year, the Spartans averaged 70.9 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Michigan State put up more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Last season, Butler had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

Butler had a 13-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.

The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.0).

Michigan State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (61.1).

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

Butler sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule