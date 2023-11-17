The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
  • Michigan State had a 13-4 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Butler put together a 12-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 351st.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up to opponents.
  • Butler had a 13-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.0.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Michigan State fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
  • Butler made more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan W 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State W 81-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse

