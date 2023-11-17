The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Spartans scored 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

Michigan State went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

At home, the Spartans gave up 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (72).

Michigan State averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule