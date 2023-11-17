Friday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) versus the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Butler. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-2.5)

Butler (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

Last season, Michigan State was 191st in college basketball offensively (70.9 points scored per game) and 112th defensively (67.9 points allowed).

On the glass, the Spartans were 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.1 per game) last season. They were 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3 per game).

Michigan State was 70th in the country in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last year, Michigan State was 177th and 96th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Spartans took 33% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 67% of their shots, with 71.3% of their makes coming from there.

