Friday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Butler securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-0.8)

Butler (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

Last season, Michigan State was 191st in the country offensively (70.9 points scored per game) and 112th on defense (67.9 points allowed).

At 32.1 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds allowed, the Spartans were 156th and 123rd in the country, respectively, last season.

At 14.6 assists per game last season, Michigan State was 70th in college basketball.

The Spartans were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%) last season.

Michigan State was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

The Spartans attempted 33% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Spartans' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

