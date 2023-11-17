Friday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) clashing at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Butler according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (8.5) against Michigan State. The two teams are projected to go over the 138.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -450, Butler +320

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+8.5)



Butler (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State was 191st in the nation in points scored (70.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

The Spartans collected 32.1 rebounds per game and gave up 30.3 boards last year, ranking 156th and 123rd, respectively, in the nation.

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Michigan State was 70th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Last year, Michigan State was 177th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Last year, the Spartans took 33% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.7% of the Spartans' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.