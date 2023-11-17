Friday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Butler, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -9.5

Michigan State -9.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -600, Butler +425

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+9.5)



Butler (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State was 191st in the country in points scored (70.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

The Spartans grabbed 32.1 rebounds per game and conceded 30.3 boards last season, ranking 156th and 123rd, respectively, in the nation.

With 14.6 assists per game last year, Michigan State was 70th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Defensively, Michigan State was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 96th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.4%.

Last season, Michigan State took 33% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of Michigan State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

