The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 138.5

Michigan State vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans covered the spread 16 times in 34 games last year.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year, Michigan State had a record of 3-1 (75%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Butler put together a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs were 1-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +320 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Butler has a 23.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 45.2% 70.9 136.2 67.9 135.8 137.5 Butler 11 39.3% 65.3 136.2 67.9 135.8 139.4

Additional Michigan State vs Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Michigan State went 8-8 against the spread and 13-4 overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Bulldogs averaged only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).

Butler put together a 12-1 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 2-1 17-14-0 Butler 15-13-0 2-3 10-18-0

Michigan State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Butler 12-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

