The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 134th 73.4 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 37.3 4th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 4.4 359th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.0 49th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

