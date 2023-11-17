Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
Can we count on Moritz Seider lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Seider averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|26:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
