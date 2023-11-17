On Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Detroit Pistons (2-10) will be looking to halt a nine-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -18 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (13th in the league).

The Pistons have a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 21st in the league, and are giving up 115.2 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 221.1 points per game between them, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 227.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.