Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) after losing four straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 220.5.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-8.5
|220.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played seven games this season that have had more than 220.5 combined points scored.
- Detroit's average game total this season has been 225.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Detroit's ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.
- The Pistons have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|6
|54.5%
|110.5
|221.1
|112.2
|227.4
|221.6
|Pistons
|7
|58.3%
|110.6
|221.1
|115.2
|227.4
|221
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).
- The Pistons score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|5-7
|3-0
|8-4
|Cavaliers
|4-7
|1-0
|6-5
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Pistons
|Cavaliers
|110.6
|110.5
|22
|24
|2-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|115.2
|112.2
|19
|13
|3-1
|4-2
|2-2
|4-2
