The Detroit Pistons (2-10) have five players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren, for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 126-120 loss to the Hawks. Marvin Bagley III totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and one assist for the Pistons.

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 18 15.3 4 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Darius Garland: Questionable (Neck), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

