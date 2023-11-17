The Detroit Pistons (2-10) will try to break a four-game road slide when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Detroit is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

The Pistons score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up.

Detroit is 1-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (110) than on the road (111.2), and give up more at home (115.3) than away (115).

The Pistons pick up one fewer assists per game at home (27.5) than away (28.5).

Pistons Injuries