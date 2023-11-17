How to Watch the Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) will try to break a four-game road slide when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Player Props
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- Detroit is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.
- The Pistons score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- Detroit is 1-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (110) than on the road (111.2), and give up more at home (115.3) than away (115).
- The Pistons pick up one fewer assists per game at home (27.5) than away (28.5).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jalen Duren
|Out
|Ankle
|Marvin Bagley III
|Questionable
|Ankle
