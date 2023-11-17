Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2), coming off a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Red Wings lost to the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in overtime in their last game.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been made an underdog 12 times this season, and won six, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 16 games this season.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Player Props
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|53 (10th)
|Goals
|59 (3rd)
|53 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (24th)
|13 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (7th)
|14 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (19th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit possesses a 3-7-0 line against the spread while going 3-4-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has hit the over six times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.6 goals.
- The Red Wings' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) are the third-most in the league.
- The Red Wings' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +5.
