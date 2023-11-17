The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for William Nylander, Dylan Larkin and others in this matchup.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Avicii Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Detroit add up to 17 total points on the season.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat has scored 16 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and five assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5

J.T. Compher Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

J.T. Compher has netted three goals on the season, adding 10 assists.

Compher Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 16 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 1 1 0 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (22 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 12 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Nov. 10 2 1 3 7 vs. Senators Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 0 1 1 5

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 15 games, with 13 goals and six assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Nov. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Senators Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 3 0 3 6

