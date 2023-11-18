How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. Cleveland State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chippewas scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 58 the Vikings gave up to opponents.
- Central Michigan had a 5-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Vikings recorded were only 0.2 fewer points than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).
- Cleveland State had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 77-55
|Mitchell Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 65-62
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Concordia (MI)
|W 80-57
|McGuirk Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|McGuirk Arena
