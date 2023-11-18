The Clemson Tigers (6-4) and their seventh-ranked pass defense will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) and the eighth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tar Heels are 7-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-7) 58.5 -275 +220
FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 58.5 -260 +210

Week 12 Odds

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Tigers are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • North Carolina has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

Clemson & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

