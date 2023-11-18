Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (1-2) and Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) going head to head at UD Arena has a projected final score of 81-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Titans' last contest was a 105-44 loss to Michigan State on Thursday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 81, Detroit Mercy 59

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans were outscored by 15.9 points per game last season with a -478 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.1 points per game (331st in college basketball) and allowed 72.0 per contest (334th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 54.2 points per game in Horizon play, and 56.1 overall.

At home, the Titans averaged 62.1 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 50.9.

At home, Detroit Mercy allowed 72.2 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 71.9.

