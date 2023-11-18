Saturday's game between the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 80-74 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 80, Detroit Mercy 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-5.8)

Ohio (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

Offensively, Detroit Mercy scored 76.6 points per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 75.3 points per contest on defense (318th-ranked).

The Titans grabbed 33.7 boards per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.6 rebounds per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last year Detroit Mercy ranked 221st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.5 per game.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, the Titans were 122nd in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Titans played well in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked eighth-best in college basketball in three-pointers (10.2 per game) and 11th-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.6%).

Detroit Mercy was 312th in the country with 8.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with a 36.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Detroit Mercy took 56.8% two-pointers (accounting for 61.4% of the team's buckets) and 43.2% threes (38.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.