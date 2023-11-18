The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) at Convocation Center Ohio on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.

The Titans had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Ohio (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 8.5% more often than Detroit Mercy (14-16-0) last season.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 78.8 155.4 73.1 148.4 147.7 Detroit Mercy 76.6 155.4 75.3 148.4 147.6

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, only 3.5 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allowed.

Detroit Mercy went 10-10 against the spread and 12-10 overall when it scored more than 73.1 points last season.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 17-12-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Detroit Mercy 14-1 Home Record 9-5 4-11 Away Record 5-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

