Saturday's contest that pits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-3) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-2) at George Gervin GameAbove Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Eagles dropped their last game 82-58 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 82, Eastern Michigan 62

Other MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -59 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (212th in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan put up 63.4 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.2 fewer points per game than its season average (63.6).

The Eagles posted 65.8 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 64.7 points per contest.

At home, Eastern Michigan surrendered 3.2 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (67.3).

