The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) play the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 71.8 178th 357th 80.8 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 349th 27.8 Rebounds 32.5 126th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 5.1 346th 358th 9.6 Assists 13.3 157th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.