The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) play the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 71.8 178th
357th 80.8 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
349th 27.8 Rebounds 32.5 126th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 5.1 346th
358th 9.6 Assists 13.3 157th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

